Tiffany Cross Shreds Meghan McCain On Identity Politics: ‘How Dare You?’

Saturday, 27 March 2021

Cross was responding to “Princess” Meghan McCain complaints about Sens. Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth demanding better representation of Asian Americans in the Biden administration. Earlier in the week, McCain “asked” on The View whether the lack of Asian representation on that show meant one of them should lose her job. “Is identity politics more important than qualifications of a job?” Sen. John McCain’s daughter asked. The word “scathing” barely does justice to Cross’ commentary. She said McCain’s “talent as far as I can tell is finding great Black hairstylists and benefitting from nepotism.” Yes, someone should lose her job, Cross said. “I’ll give you two guesses, but you’ll only need one.” She went on to play a montage of McCain repeatedly invoking her father. “But yes, let’s talk identity politics,” Cross added sarcastically. “Just like with hairstyles, Meghan, we’ve watched you take it, twist it, braid it and lock it so it benefits the warped presentation of your own clumsy and ill-informed thoughts.” Cross pointed out that “identity” and “politics” are pretty much inseparable already. MAGA voters are described as having “white economic anxiety” and other white voters have gotten “cute little nicknames like ‘Joe the Plumber’ or 'soccer moms' or ‘NASCAR dads.'” But every other voting bloc is only identified by race.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/tiffany-cross-shreds-meghan-mccain