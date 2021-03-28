The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Thumbs Her Nose At Capitol Police

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn apparently believes she's above the law. It was Thursday afternoon before a Senate recess was about to begin, and senators were in a hurry -- especially Marsha Blackburn. As senators bolted from the chamber after the week's final vote to catch their afternoon flights, the Tennessee Republican hopped in a waiting car along with an aide and made her way down Constitution Avenue. But the car was pulled over by US Capitol Police. Blackburn then jumped out of the car, identified herself as a senator and showed the officer her congressional pin, according to a text message and a source familiar with the matter. The officer then let the car go. US Capitol Police says it has no record of the incident, yet the senator's office later confirmed the account and said it was the police asking for her identification.... [...] Leo Kowalski, an aide to Blackburn, told his friends that after being pulled over, the senator "hopped out, flashed her pin, hopped back in the car [and] said 'drive!'" As Kyle Griffin noted, she may run afoul of Senate ethics rules, not that there will be any real consequences for that.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/sen-marsha-blackburn-thumbs-her-nose

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version