Lindsey Graham Says He Owns An AR-15 Because 'Gangs'

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 14:24 Hits: 7

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Sunday that he needs an AR-15 assault-style rifle to prepare for "gangs" that might attack him following a natural disaster. While interviewing Graham on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked the senator about a push from Democrats to enact a new assault weapons ban following two recent mass shootings. "I would challenge [Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer] to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate," Graham told Wallace. "It won't get 50 votes, much less 60." "I own an AR-15," he continued. "If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last ones that the gangs will come to because I can defend myself." Graham added: "You don't have to have an AR-15 but if you have one lawfully, I think you should be allowed to keep it."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/lindsey-graham-says-he-owns-ar-15-case