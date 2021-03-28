Ted Cruz Rails Against Voting Rights Bill

Articles

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) answered questions about the border and voting rights on Sunday by repeatedly accusing Democrats of enabling child rape. Cruz made the remarks on Fox News after host Maria Bartiromo asked him about his recent trip to the U.S-Mexico border to highlight the seasonal surge in migrants. "The problem for Democrats, they start from a premise the more illegal immigration the better," Cruz insisted. "Because they believe if you let all the illegal immigrants in and then you make them all citizens that they will eventually vote Democrat and keep Democrats in power." "But they also don't understand incentives," he continued. "It's projected that over 100,000 unaccompanied minors will come in. And I've got to say, anyone who puts a little boy or little girl in the custody of a human trafficker. You know, Maria, 11-, 12-, 13-year-old girls are put on birth control pills before they come because the odds are so high they'll get raped. That is not compassionate when the Biden administration has all these kids in the custody of traffickers." Bartiromo then asked Cruz about H.R. 1, a Democratic bill to protect voting rights, which she referred to as a "massive radical agenda."

