Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 22:51 Hits: 0

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) who recently announced a bid for Senate, is calling the pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol “fools,” after previously lauding those who appeared at the Ellipse during a rally before the Capitol was breached as “American patriots.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/qfmJURxmqzs/mo-brooks-now-calls-capitol-rioters-fools