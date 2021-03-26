ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

There they go again: Georgia's GOP-controlled legislature passed a sweeping bill Thursday that will restrict voters' access to the ballot.
The closely watched legislation in the highly competitive state heightens ID requirements for absentee voting, limits drop box use and prohibits the distribution of food and most beverages to voters while they’re waiting in line, TPM's Tierney Sneed reported.
Georgia is just one of several states where Republicans are pushing restrictive voting legislation in the wake of President Trump's defeat.
The new law already faces a legal challenge. The New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter Fund and Rise, Inc., which focuses on student enfranchisement, filed a lawsuit challenging elements of the law. The suit argues that the law violates the Voting Rights Act. Marc Elias, a prominent election law lawyer who frequently represents Democrats, is representing the groups in the case.
On Friday, President Biden issued a blistering statement calling the Georgia law "Jim Crow in the 21st Century."
Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors are eyeing “false statement” charges against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other unnamed Trumpworld associates for their efforts to undermine the 2020 election, according to a Daily Beast report Wednesday.
Former President Trump and his son, Don Jr., hired a lawyer who supported the elder Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election to represent them in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
