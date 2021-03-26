Even Fox News Can't Stand Ted Cruz' Stupid Mask Tricks

Articles

Friday, 26 March 2021

Fox News host Dana Perino pointed out during an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday that he "could still be a carrier" of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. While appearing on Fox News, co-host Bill Hemmer asked Cruz about a recent confrontation with a reporter who asked him to wear a face mask. Cruz argued that he did not have to wear one because he had been vaccinated. "That particular camera man went and left and he decided he didn't want to be at the press conference," Cruz laughed. "That's fine. He's welcome to make that choice. You know, at some point it is a little silly." According to Cruz, reporters don't "throw a fit" and run "screaming out of the room" when Democrats speak at press conferences without wearing a face mask. "It's particularly absurd when every senator there has been vaccinated," he continued. "At some point, it just becomes theater, it just becomes a virtue signal as people wear two, three, four masks. Listen, I'm not someone who says never wear a mask. I think you should use common sense but people have gotten pretty crazy about this stuff." As the interview concluded, Perino explained why it was important for vaccinated people to continue wearing masks. "The CDC is still saying even if you've been vaccinated, you still could be a carrier and then you could pass it on," the Fox News host pointed out.

