Rep. Dan Crenshaw Owes Biden An Apology And Praise

Back in January on Fox News, Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw said if the Biden administration wants to impress us, double the goal on vaccinations. "Say 200 million vaccines in a hundred days. I will be impressed. I will go on the record right now and say I'll be impressed,” Crenshaw said. During Biden's first national press conference, the president announced that he will implement 200 million vaccines in the first hundred days. "We will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people's arms. I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal. No other country in the world is even come close, not even close to what we are doing." “If the Biden administration wants to impress us... double the goal. Say 200 million vaccines in a hundred days. I will be impressed.” pic.twitter.com/izjXeOvwwi — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2021 Hello, Rep. Crenshaw. Did you watch the presser? When will you go on Fox News and congratulate President Biden for delivering on your request? With a competent administration in place that actually cares about the health and safety of the country, Americans are receiving vaccinations at a rapid rate.

