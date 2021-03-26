Trump Defends Deadly Capitol Hill Rioters

Articles

Friday, 26 March 2021

To hear Trump gaslight tell it, the Capitol riot of January 6th was a lovefest between the rioters and the police who invited them in. Nevermind that five people died and 140 police officers were injured, with now over 300 arrests by the FBI. In Trump's version, it was pure patriotism [sic]. Trump later started to complain that the election was fraudulent and stolen from him, before Ingraham cut his BS off, as Fox News was just about to be sued for $1.6 billion for such defamation. Source: Independent Donald Trump defended his supporters who stormed the US Capitol after his unfounded claims of election fraud, and claimed “a lot of the people were waved in” by police during the deadly insurrection. “Some of them went in and ... they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards,” the former US president told Fox News. “You know, they had great relationships.” Downplaying the actions of the crowd on the day, Mr Trump claimed the US Capitol Police Department had “waved in” many of his supporters. “A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out," Mr Trump told Laura Ingraham,

