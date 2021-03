Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:18 Hits: 0

The president appears likely to reopen the majority of K-8 schools within his first 100 days in office, but many families are still opting out.

(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/25/981254854/biden-says-schools-are-on-track-to-open-as-promised-but-will-kids-go