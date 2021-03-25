Pres. Biden's First Presser: Stupid 2024 Questions And More

Articles

UPDATE: (Karoli) Lots of questions on whether Biden is running in 2024, 64 days into his term. Many questions asked through right-wing frames about the border. Notably, no questions were asked about the pandemic or the economy, but CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins used her moments to ask the president about whether he would run against Trump in 2024. No, really. Biden had a lot of detail in the policy questions, especially about immigration and the filibuster, which he is in favor of scrapping to preserve voting rights. (More on his answer on that a bit later.) [clmediameta nid=166646] The presser lasted just over an hour and certainly (once again) laid to rest the Fox News invention that he is somehow impaired. Remember, they never cared that Trump never breathed a single word of any policy in any context. And, as John Amato pointed out, he expertly trolled Fox News.

