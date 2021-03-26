Fox News Erases Their Own Promotion Of Sidney Powell's Lies

Articles

What a difference a multi-million dollar lawsuit makes. Fox News and their "straight news" division hosted Sidney Powell and her Dominion lies multiple times in the wake of the 2020 election. Don't get me started about loons like Huckabee and the now-canceled Lou Dobbs: [clmediameta nid=164598] [clmediameta nid=163882] Last night on Fox Bret Baier looked at the camera with a straight-news face and reported that Powell had walked back her “allegations of voter fraud.” Baier failed to mention Fox's continuous promotion of Powell and her claims throughout the month of December, leading up to the January 6 sedition riot.

