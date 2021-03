Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 17:34 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) says Democrats were justified in using the filibuster to block the Senate Republican agenda under President Trump because then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to negotiate with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544928-democrats-justified-filibustering-gop-says-schumer