Marsha Blackburn Gets It All Wrong About Kenosha

Thursday, 25 March 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-NRA) poorly read off a scripted support for guns, saying how people had the right to have guns in their home and to protect their lives. She then cited a business in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that was set ablaze during the BLM protests last year. However, there are several points that Blackburn either missed or purposely omitted about Kenosha. First of all, the protests, like all the other BLM protests across the country, was in response to an incident of police brutality against a Black man. Jacob Blake. Blake was shot in the back seven times by a white police officer, leaving Blake paralyzed. Blackburn is more concerned about a business over the life of a Black man. Secondly, Blackburn forgets that there have been several incidents, including in Kenosha, where white supremacists were the ones actually causing the damage to discredit the BLM movement. Thirdly, and this is the big one, Blackburn doesn't even mention Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse, as you may remember, is the then underage teen who crossed state lines, obtained an illegally purchased a rifle, and used said rifle to shoot and murder two protesters and severely injure a third. Not only did Rittenhouse cross state lines, he was trespassing on private property where he shot the protesters. Obviously, he was not protecting his life or his home.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/marsha-blackburn-gets-it-all-wrong-about