Watch This Texas Republican Make An Ass Of Himself

Duffel Blog bills itself as the "first and only parody news organization for the U.S. military," and it appears to live up to its billing. In a hearing on Wednesday where Southern Poverty Law Center's chief of staff Lecia Brooks was testifying, Texas Representative Pat Fallon decided to put both feet in his mouth and crunch hard. Fallon was in the middle of arguing that the presence of ex-military members was low at the January 6th insurrection when he tuned to Brooks. "Has your organization named the American Legion as a hate group?", he asked. Her look when he asked her speak volumes, but before she could answer, Fallon told her SPLC did, in fact, do that. “And how about – were you aware that the organization named the VFW, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, as a hate group?” Seriously? Which was what Brooks' expression suggested when she told him they were not listed as a hate group. “You had in the past,” Fallon insisted. Fortunately, SPLC's researchers were on the case, and about 30 minutes or so later in the video, Brooks advises that the information Fallon was so very sure of came from Duffel Blog, the aforementioned parody website. Duffel Blog was on the case: Thank you for asking the tough questions, @RepPatFallon!

