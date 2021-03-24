Trump And Don Jr. Hire &#8216;Big Lie&#8217; Lawyer To Defend Them In Swalwell Suit

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Former President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday hired attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), according to The Daily Beast. The congressman has filed two complaints aimed at holding the former president and his allies accountable for the deadly Capitol insurrection this year.
