Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 21:41 Hits: 1

After 10 people were killed at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., state Democrats say they're considering joining seven other states and D.C. by banning "assault-style" weapons.

(Image credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/24/980920196/colorado-democrats-consider-ban-on-assault-weapons-after-mass-shooting