Sen. Hyde-Smith: God Doesn’t Want People Voting On Sunday

In a Senate hearing today, Hyde-Smith justified Georgia’s efforts to prevent early voting on Sundays, a day Black churches regularly hold "souls to the polls" events after Sunday services, by arguing that’s what God would want. “I cannot speak for Georgia, but I can speak for Mississippi on why we would never do that on a Sunday or hold an election on Sunday,” Hyde-Smith said. She then noted that U.S. currency states, “In God we trust,” as does an etching in the U.S. Senate, and that witnesses in the Senate are sworn in saying, “So help me God” (she forgot to mention that the House abolished that phrase). “God’s word, in Exodus 20:18, it says remember the Sabbath and keep it holy,” Hyde-Smith added. Sorry, Senator, but that’s a load of unholy crap. For one thing, you were caught on video saying, in 2018, “There's a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don't want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that's a great idea." Correction: Video WAS taken in Starkville on 11/03, which is what I had initially reported. There was some confusion, because apparently, Sen. Hyde-Smith has a talent for saying things like this often. @GanucheauAdam

