Rep. Boebert Uses Boulder Shootings As Pro-Gun Fundraising Opportunity

Soon after offering perfunctory “prayers” over the mass shooting in Boulder, Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q-CO) fired off a fundraising appeal suggesting conservative gun lovers are the bigger victims. As Raw Story noticed, Boebert’s half-hearted tweet about the Boulder massacre got her raked over the Twitter coals: As reporting on the shooting was breaking, the gun-toting lawmaker was busy tweeting, "The White House just called a lid at 1:13pm today. Biden is back in the basement, figuratively at least. Meanwhile, the country is in chaos and the border is coming apart at the seams." An hour later she finally addressed the shooting, with a tweet offering the usual "prayers" for victims -- a pro forma message usually delivered by conservative lawmakers every time there is a mass gun-related act of violence. My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder.May God be with them. While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 22, 2021 A few of my favorite responses:

