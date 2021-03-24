Pelosi To Corporate Sock Puppet DeJoy: Not So Fast, Pal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:02 Hits: 7

Yesterday, Postmaster General Louis unveiled a rollback of consumer mail services, including longer first-class delivery windows, reduced post office hours and higher postage prices. And here's how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded: Not so fast, pal. “Unfortunately, Postmaster DeJoy’s planned cutbacks, if enacted, would undermine this mission, resulting in serious delays and degradation of service for millions," she said in a statement. “The Postal Service needs smart, strong investments to ensure that it can continue to serve the American people in a timely and effective manner, particularly in our most remote and under-served communities. The Congress will soon advance a robust infrastructure bill to ensure that the Postal Service has the resources needed to serve the American people in a timely and effective manner. We must deliver for the people.” You got that? The infrastructure bill, which is passed through reconciliation, will make sure the Postal Service gets what they need to maintain full service. And once President Biden's nominees to the USPS Board of Governors are confirmed, Louis DeJoy's days at the helm are numbered.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/nancy-pelosi-corporate-sock-puppet-louis