Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 11:43 Hits: 1

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) says she will also drop objections to non-minority nominees for Cabinet positions put forth by the Biden administration after the White House announced the appointment of a senior-level Asian American Pacific Islander (...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544640-hirono-dropping-objections-to-biden-nominees-over-diversity-concerns