Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

South Carolina is one of about two dozen states that have few or no statewide LGBTQ protections. The federal Equality Act would change that, but some in the state say the bill goes too far.

(Image credit: Matt LeGault )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/24/980505615/equality-act-would-extend-civil-rights-laws-to-lgbtq-people-throughout-u-s