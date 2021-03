Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 13:31 Hits: 10

Vice President Harris downplayed the role of executive action in tightening gun laws after recent mass shootings, saying legislation would make changes permanent.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/24/980698088/after-boulder-shooting-vice-president-harris-says-senate-needs-to-act