Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

The Justice Department has referred ex-Acting U.S. Attorney for D.C. Michael Sherwin to its internal watchdog over an unauthorized interview he gave about the Capitol insurrection, a senior prosecutor said on Tuesday.

