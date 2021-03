Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 00:52 Hits: 22

The Biden administration is in the final stages of reviewing its North Korea policy, and sees the recent test as on the "low end" of a "familiar menu of provocations."

(Image credit: Lee Jin-man/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/23/980551401/north-korea-tests-short-range-missile-but-white-house-keeps-door-open-to-talks