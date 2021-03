Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 19:23 Hits: 11

John Matze, the co-founder and former CEO of Parler, has sued the site's financier Rebekah Mercer over his ouster from the company, which he alleges took millions of dollars away from him.

(Image credit: SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/23/980341703/ex-ceo-sues-parler-over-arrogant-theft-claims-site-was-hijacked