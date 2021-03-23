Republican Equates Gun Control To Attacking Sober Drivers

Articles

In response to the second gun massacre in a week, and a day after a new tragedy in Colorado, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) claimed that using common-sense gun laws to curb unparalleled carnage is like taking the driver licenses away from every sober driver in America. I kid you not. Republicans are claiming that having more comprehensive background checks, and outlawing semi-automatic assault weapons that kill an insane number of people is equal to taking away every gun from every legal gun owner. During a Senate hearing on reducing gun violence, Sen. Kennedy said, "We have a lot of drunk drivers in America that kill a lot of people. We ought to try to combat that too, but I think what many folks on my side of the aisle are saying is that the answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers." You have to get a license and carry insurance to drive, and if you are a sober driver you don't lose your car when a drunk does. I thought this guy was Ivy League educated. Fucking elite. https://t.co/Q6aHC2ZHwO — Radio Justice ????????⚖ (@justiceputnam) March 23, 2021

