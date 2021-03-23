Biden Calls For Assault Weapons Ban In Wake Of Shootings

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:49 Hits: 7

After the second mass killing via gun in a week, President Biden insisted that Congress take action on gun violence, and called for a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. "I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was a law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again," said the President. "We can close loopholes in our background check system, close the Charleston loophole. That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence." Biden also praised the Boulder police officer who lost his life in yesterday's shooting: "He thought he would be coming home to his family and seven children, but when the moment came, Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice to save lives, that’s the definition of an American hero." Biden noted that the issue of gun violence is not a partisan issue. Polls bear this out. There is so much bipartisan agreement on guns: 82% of Republicans & 93% of Democrats *support stronger background checks*. Yes, there are partisan gaps but a *majority from both parties* support banning assault weapons & high-capacity mags. pic.twitter.com/5etnioPTXO — Samara Klar (@SamaraKlar) March 23, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/biden-calls-weapons-ban-wake-shootings