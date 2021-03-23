The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Atlanta Attacks Came After A Year Of Data Showed Anti-Asian Incidents On The Rise

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew speaks with professors Jane Junn and Karthick Ramakrishnan about the context of the Atlanta attacks and how Asian American political participation has evolved in recent decades.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/the-atlanta-attacks-came-after-a-year-of-data-showed-anti-asian-incidents-on-the-rise/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version