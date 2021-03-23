Slower, Costlier Mail: Louis DeJoy Must Go, Part Infinity

Articles

In the face of growing calls for his ouster, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday morning is reportedly expected to unveil a plan to slash Post Office hours, hike postage prices, and extend first-class delivery times—changes likely to worsen nationwide mail slowdowns that began following implementation of DeJoy's initial round of operational reforms last year. According to the Washington Post, which first reported the details of the new plan, "DeJoy is expected to emphasize the need for austerity to ensure more consistent delivery and rein in billions of dollars in financial losses" that Democratic lawmakers and postal advocates say are largely attributable to a 2006 law requiring USPS to pre-fund retiree benefits decades in advance.

