Is Anyone Shocked Matt Gaetz Let Nestor Go On Spring Break?

Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Matt Gaetz, one of the crown jewels in the Republican firmament, warned spring breakers on Hannity about their behavior in Miami Beach. (Because I'm sure they're all watching grandpop's Fox News.) "If you want to come to our state and enjoy freedom, go to a restaurant, go to the beach, go fishing, get a little weird (not too weird...) Then as we say in the deep South, y'all come! But if you're coming to cause damage and harm, you'll be held accountable," he said on Fox News in an interview with Sean Hannity. When asked by Hannity to elaborate on "getting a little weird," Gaetz said: "Maybe a bit of body paint here and there, maybe throw some beads but don't hurt anybody." But he said he he let his adopted son Nestor go on spring break in Florida COVID hotspot Panama City Beach because his special little snowflake didn't get a graduation or a prom. "I did not have a good night's rest the entire time he was there until I knew he was safe, OK, and back at school," he said. (You notice what he didn't mention? His kid getting a covid test before he goes back to school.) You know, I've been saying all week: What kind of parent would allow their kids to party in a super spreader event during a major pandemic? Now we know.

