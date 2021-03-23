Infrastructure! President Biden Prepares $3T Package To Reshape America

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:09 Hits: 2

Via the NYTimes, a look at how Biden and his team will address the nuts and bolts of passing this massive $3 trillion package to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality -- while seeking at least some Republican support (hah! Good luck with that, Joe!) and the support of moderate Democrats. Oh, and they want to finance it through tax increases on corporations and the rich. The details are still fluid, but the Biden administration is taking an aggressive approach to addressing climate change, making American manufacturing and technology competitive with China, and getting people back to work. Biden advisors will recommend that the package be broken into pieces, with Congress tackling infrastructure before turning to a second package that would include free community college, universal pre-K, and a national paid leave program -- and lots of big subsidies for the ACA. That weird feeling when you see the amazing and ambitious infrastructure built everywhere but here? Prepare to let go of it. If Joe Biden pulls this off, America may look to the future again.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/infrastructure-president-biden-prepares-3t