Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 23:06

The Senate confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as labor secretary under the Biden administration in a 68-29 vote on Monday, making him the first labor secretary to come from a union background in nearly 50 years.

