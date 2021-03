Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 22:40 Hits: 7

The Democratic-led House Administration Committee is considering a challenge brought by defeated Democrat Rita Hart, who lost a race for an Iowa congressional district by six votes.

(Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/22/980023007/democrats-reviewing-whether-to-overturn-a-certified-iowa-u-s-house-election