Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 18:18 Hits: 8

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is taking aim at a fellow Kentuckian, Rep. John Yarmuth, after the Democratic lawmaker urged theĀ upper chamber to nix the legislative filibuster.McConnell, in an op-ed for the Courier-Journal in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544347-mcconnell-knocks-kentucky-democrat-over-support-for-nixing-filibuster