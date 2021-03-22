Congress Holds Hearing As 54% Support DC Statehood

Articles

A new national survey out Monday morning shows that a majority of U.S. voters support granting statehood to Washington, D.C. and full congressional representation to the district's more than 700,000 residents, a finding released just ahead of a historic House hearing on Democratic Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton's proposal to do just that. The poll (pdf) from Data for Progress and Democracy for All 2021 Action finds that 54% of voters—including 74% of Democrats, 51% of Independents, and 34% of Republicans—back the push to make D.C. the nation's 51st state, the highest level of support recorded to date. The survey further shows that when respondents are presented with an argument in favor of D.C. statehood ("there should not be taxation without representation, and Washingtonians deserve to have elected leaders who can cast a vote on their behalf in Congress") and a right-wing argument against it ("this is a political power grab by politicians who want to change the rules of the game and add new senators from their own party to the U.S. Senate"), overall support grows to 58%. When D.C. statehood is framed as a racial justice issue and respondents are informed that a majority of the district's residents are people of color, 52% of voters support the idea, the poll finds.

