GOP Rep Rips Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Insensitive&#8217; Remarks Amid Rise In Anti-Asian Attacks

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) condemned former President Trump's xenophobic references to COVID-19 during an interview that aired on CNN Sunday, days after the Republican lawmaker testified during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing addressing recent spikes of violence against Asian Americans after a mass shooter killed six women of Asian descent and two others in Atlanta-area spas.

