Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 15:26 Hits: 0

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) on Sunday decried "alternative versions" of the deadly Capitol insurrection, a day after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) pushed a false narrative of no violence on the Senate side of the building during the attack.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/p5eIdMhNdPU/roy-blunt-decries-alternative-versions-capitol-attack