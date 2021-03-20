Dissenter Weekly: Biden Accused Of Using Trump Rules To Fire Whistleblower

Articles

In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola cover a development involving a whistleblower with the Bureau of Land Management, who is being forced out of the agency with a rule adopted under President Donald Trump that was supposed to be revoked.

Walter Loewen, an environmental analyst, reportedly raised concerns about the devastating impact a Wyoming oil and gas project, would have on birds and other wildlife.

Later, Kevin highlights whistleblowing against Shell’s Falcon pipeline in Pennsylvania and celebrates the whistleblowing of Allan McDonald, who helped expose what happened in the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986. McDonald died on March 6.

We conclude with an update on the global campaign to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and an overtime discussion with Shadowproof publishing editor Brian Sonenstein on two ridiculous police proposals in Chicago and New York.

This week’s stories:

BLM Moves To Fire Migratory Bird Whistleblower



Group Says Biden Administration Firing A Whistleblower Using Revoked Trump Rules

Shell Pipeline In Pennsylvania Faces Investigation After Whistleblowers Expose Safety Risks

Challenger Disaster Whistleblower Allan McDonald Dies



Australian members of Parliament call for Assange’s release



