Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 18:28 Hits: 0

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Friday said she is "open" to changing the way that filibuster rules are used in the Senate, signaling a significant development from a longtime defender of the procedure.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/myos022lEC8/feinstein-is-open-to-changing-how-senate-filibuster-rules-are-used