Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

Former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey on Thursday became one of the latest people to condemn Sen. Ron Johnson over comments the Wisconsin Republican made regarding rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543800-ex-dc-police-chief-sen-johnson-comments-racist