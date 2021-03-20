Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Slacktivist: What Mrs. Washington said to her “Boys of Summer” mattered a great deal then—and still does. Block Club Chicago: Chicago cuts off Loretto Hospital from further vaccine supplies after it provided shots to ineligible workers at Trump Tower, former judges and 200 members of the CEO’s suburban church. SCOTUSblog: In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the Roberts Court could deal a crippling blow to unions trying to organize agricultural workers in California. XPostFactoid: After a year of pandemic and its economic fallout, a sample of 19 states showed the number of American covered by Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion grew by 30 percent.

