These Doctors Are Not Throwing Away Their Shot!

Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021

A group of California doctors calling themselves Vax'n8 took the Hamilton song "My Shot" and remixed it with lyrics to inform and encourage people not to "throw away their shot." “While we completely respect everyone’s freedom of choice, we as a group of physicians support and encourage everyone who can to receive a vaccine based on our understanding of both the science behind its safety, and the global imperative to bring population immunity to the point where the pandemic can finally come to an end,” the group wrote on YouTube. Amen. I got my first Moderna shot Thursday. It couldn't come soon enough. I get my next one April 15th. When that shot went into my arm, I felt like hope was here. Like it wouldn't be long before I could visit my elderly mother again and travel and just go out to dinner if we felt like it. What normal feels like. These doctors have done a wonderful thing with this video. I hope it goes viral and everyone sees it. And I really hope the 47 percent of Trump voters change their minds.

