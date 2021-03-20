Capitol Rioter Who Scoffed That The FBI Might Arrest Her Now Under Arrest

Articles

Replete in their MAGA gear that day, these two jailbirds must both be in utter dismay that they're under arrest, and facing decades of incarceration should they get their deserved punishment. Vogel writing on social media on January 14th, “The people being arrested are law-abiding, tax paying citizens." And then some gibberish about the "tyrants" who allowed the "fraudulent" election results to stand. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Philip C. Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone, both of New Castle, were charged with theft, entering restricted buildings and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to charging documents filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a Parler social media account registered to Ms. Maimone featured the two inside the Capitol Crypt amid the riot. The camera panned to Ms. Maimone’s face and she removed her “distinctive American flag mask” and said, “It’s amazing,” the documents read. Mr. Vogel, offscreen, says to her: “Put your mask back on. I don’t want them to see you,” according to court papers. The charging documents feature screenshots allegedly showing the two inside the Capitol building, with Ms. Maimone wearing a shirt reading “GOD, GUNS, TRUMP” in red lettering

