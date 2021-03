Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 20:08 Hits: 1

They were indicted over allegedly conspiring to obstruct Congress' certification of the Electoral College, including in discussions on encrypted messaging apps.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/979304432/4-proud-boys-charged-with-conspiracy-over-jan-6-capitol-riot