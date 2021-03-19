Go For It, Lindsey! Graham Says He'll Filibuster Voting Rights 'Until I Fall Over'

Articles

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said this week that if Senate Democrats revive the talking filibuster in an effort to weaken the rule's power as a tool of endless obstruction, he would speak until he "fell over" to try to block passage of a major expansion of voting rights as well as legislation aiming to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination. "I would talk 'til I fell over to make sure that we don't go to ballot harvesting and voting by mail without voter ID," Graham said in an appearance on Fox News, referring to the For the People Act. "I would talk 'til I fell over to make sure that the Equality Act doesn't become law." Progressives argued that Senate Democrats—a growing number of whom have voiced support for filibuster reform in recent days—should not hesitate to force Graham to follow through on his threat. "Make him do it," tweeted Jonathan Cohn, a Massachusetts-based editor and activist.

