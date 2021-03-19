The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘UH-OH’: Sean Hannity Caught Vaping On Air

Sean Hannity was not ready to come back from a commercial break Thursday night. As the Hannity show returned from its break Thursday night, Hannity was seen looking down, Juul in his mouth. Someone off screen seemed to have called his attention to the situation because Hannity looked to his left, quickly grabbed the Juul away, looked forward to the camera and, with a guilty half-grin, said, “Uh-oh.” Hannity was also caught vaping on the air in 2017.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/sean-hannity-caught-vaping-air-uh-oh

