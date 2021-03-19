The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Of Course Kellyanne Gets A Multimillion Dollar Book Deal

(Hat tip: Scissorhead Bruce388) Mirror, mirror on the wallWho’s the most full of merde of all? You knew this was coming, right? Kellyanne Conway spins White House stint into multimillion-dollar book deal Kellyanne Conway. Smart. Savvy. Blond, beautiful, great figure, nifty dresser, she could outtalk and out-con Cicero. Risen high, she then fell into a Shakespearean drama. Good lord, they are lying already and the book isn’t even published yet! – She’s as beautiful on the outside and she is on the inside: BS Barbie Has Had some Work Done Nifty dresser? Trump University Marching Band Majorette Kellyanne Conway, AKA, BS Barbie Imma guess that BS Barbie will tell whoppers on every page between those covers. Hell, she’ll have alternative facts ON the covers. Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

