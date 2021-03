Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 10:19 Hits: 3

Top officials from China and the U.S. met face-to-face in Alaska today. So far the talks have been tense, with both sides exchanging heated words.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/979056221/talks-turn-testy-as-top-u-s-and-china-officials-meet-in-alaska-for-second-day