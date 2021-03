Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 14:12 Hits: 3

Nelson, who spent six days in orbit aboard the space shuttle Columbia in 1986, would succeed Trump-era Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/978580209/biden-to-nominate-former-sen-bill-nelson-of-florida-as-nasa-head